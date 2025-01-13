Left Menu

Bengaluru Prepares for US Consulate Site Dedication

A site-dedication ceremony for the upcoming US Consulate in Bengaluru is set for January 17. The exact location remains unconfirmed, but temporary operations may start at JW Marriott hotel. The establishment aims to ease the visa process for Karnataka residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:16 IST
Bengaluru Prepares for US Consulate Site Dedication
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited US Consulate in Bengaluru is set to undergo a site-dedication ceremony on January 17, according to official sources. This move is expected to address the long-standing demand for a consulate in Karnataka, facilitating the visa process for local residents.

Though details about the consulate's exact location remain undisclosed, temporary operations might begin at Bengaluru's JW Marriott hotel. The site could potentially be within the city's Central Business District or Whitefield, home to numerous tech firms and business parks.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the US, reaffirmed by Ambassador Eric Garcetti, to enhance diplomatic representation in India. Currently, US consulates operate in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, alongside the embassy in New Delhi. Another consulate is also planned for Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025