Bengaluru Prepares for US Consulate Site Dedication

The long-awaited US Consulate in Bengaluru is set to undergo a site-dedication ceremony on January 17, according to official sources. This move is expected to address the long-standing demand for a consulate in Karnataka, facilitating the visa process for local residents.

Though details about the consulate's exact location remain undisclosed, temporary operations might begin at Bengaluru's JW Marriott hotel. The site could potentially be within the city's Central Business District or Whitefield, home to numerous tech firms and business parks.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the US, reaffirmed by Ambassador Eric Garcetti, to enhance diplomatic representation in India. Currently, US consulates operate in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, alongside the embassy in New Delhi. Another consulate is also planned for Ahmedabad.

