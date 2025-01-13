Iran's Military Expands Arsenal with Advanced Drone Delivery
Iran has received a thousand new drones, equipped with advanced stealth and anti-fortification capabilities. These drones, which have a range of over 2,000 kilometers and high destructive power, are designed to enhance Iran's military readiness amidst tensions with Israel and the U.S. under President Donald Trump.
Iran has bolstered its military arsenal with the addition of a thousand new drones, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The delivery comes amid escalating tensions with both Israel and the United States, particularly with the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
The drones, which have been distributed across various strategic locations in the country, are described as possessing high stealth and anti-fortification capabilities. With a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers, they offer increased reconnaissance depth, border monitoring, and combat effectiveness, according to Tasnim.
These developments coincided with Iran's extensive two-month military exercises, which featured war games simulating the defense of crucial nuclear sites in Natanz by the Revolutionary Guards amid mock hostile engagements.
