Compassion at the Core: CM Yogi's Janta Darshan Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with citizens during 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple, urging prompt and sensitive resolutions to public grievances by officials.

Highlighting the necessity for swift financial aid for medical treatments, Adityanath directed officials to expedite hospital estimate processes for government assistance seekers, ensuring prompt approvals.

Adityanath's commitment extended to addressing issues like land encroachment, directing officials to take strict legal actions against perpetrators and ensure justice and satisfaction for all concerned.

(With inputs from agencies.)