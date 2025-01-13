Compassion at the Core: CM Yogi's Janta Darshan Highlights
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with the public during his 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath temple, urging officials to handle grievances promptly. He emphasized timely financial aid for medical treatment and instructed strict legal action against land encroachers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with citizens during 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple, urging prompt and sensitive resolutions to public grievances by officials.
Highlighting the necessity for swift financial aid for medical treatments, Adityanath directed officials to expedite hospital estimate processes for government assistance seekers, ensuring prompt approvals.
Adityanath's commitment extended to addressing issues like land encroachment, directing officials to take strict legal actions against perpetrators and ensure justice and satisfaction for all concerned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
