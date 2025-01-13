Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions Government's Delay in CAG Report Tabling

The Delhi High Court criticized the state government for delaying the tabling of CAG reports in the assembly, sparking doubts about its intentions. Justice Sachin Datta, addressing a BJP MLAs' petition, emphasized the importance of prompt discussions on these reports amidst political concerns and upcoming elections.

Delhi High Court Questions Government's Delay in CAG Report Tabling
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a sharp critique of the state government for its delay in presenting several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the assembly. Justice Sachin Datta expressed concerns over the government's foot-dragging, suggesting it casts doubt on their intentions.

During the proceedings, which stemmed from a petition by BJP MLAs, Justice Datta stressed the necessity for these reports to be promptly tabled and debated within the legislative assembly. The petitioners had sought a mandate for the assembly speaker to convene a session specifically for this purpose.

Senior government counsel argued that the petition was politically motivated, highlighting the complexity of the issue as elections approach. The court, however, dismissed these objections, noting the reports’ premature release by the LG's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

