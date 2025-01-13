Supreme Showdown: Congress Challenges Election Rule Amendments

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's legal challenge against the recent changes to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, is slated for a Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday.

On January 15, the petition will be reviewed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, as stated in the Supreme Court's schedule. The Congress, last month, raised objections in a writ petition, arguing the rule amendments jeopardize electoral transparency.

The modifications, enacted by the government, restrict public access to electronic documents, including CCTV and webcasting footage. Ramesh emphasized that these changes undermine the electoral process, urging the court to uphold public accountability and transparency, and prevent unilateral decisions by the Election Commission of India without adequate consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)