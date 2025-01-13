Russian Troops Advance: Control of Pishchane

According to the TASS state news agency, Russian forces have successfully taken control of the village of Pishchane in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

This development was reported by the agency on Monday, with the reference being made to Russia's defense ministry. However, these assertions have yet to be independently verified by Reuters.

The control of strategic locations in the conflict-ridden Donetsk region continues to be a focal point in the ongoing war, which sees various claims from both sides requiring careful scrutiny.

