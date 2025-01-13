Left Menu

Israeli Minister Denounces Qatar Deal

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has criticized a proposed deal in Qatar, intended to end fighting in Gaza and return hostages, labeling it a 'surrender' that threatens Israel's national security. Smotrich, a leader of a hardline nationalist religious party, opposes the ongoing negotiations within the ruling coalition.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:03 IST
Israeli Minister Denounces Qatar Deal
Bezalel Smotrich
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent figure in the nation's hardline nationalist religious political circles, publicly condemned an evolving agreement in Qatar on Monday. The deal aims to cease hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, but Smotrich views it as a detrimental 'surrender' for Israel's security.

In a strongly worded statement, Smotrich highlighted the risks he believes the deal poses to Israel's national safety. His opposition is particularly significant given his influential position within the ruling coalition, which navigates a complex political landscape.

The ongoing negotiations in Qatar have sparked significant debate. As efforts to resolve the conflict continue, Smotrich's critical stance underscores the challenges facing Israeli leaders in balancing diplomatic efforts with national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

