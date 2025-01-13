Left Menu

Path to Peace: Qatar’s Ceasefire Mediation Efforts in Gaza

Qatar presented Israel and Hamas a draft deal Monday to end the Gaza war, following breakthrough talks with the involvement of U.S. President-elect Trump's envoy. The deal includes a ceasefire and hostage release, with key players from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt aiming for an agreement before Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant breakthrough emerged in Qatar on Monday as a draft deal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza was presented to both Israel and Hamas. The ongoing negotiations were marked by pivotal participation from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy.

The draft outlines a ceasefire and a mutual release of hostages, creating hope that a final agreement could soon be reached. The negotiations saw high-level involvement from Israeli security chiefs and Qatari leadership, with a firm deadline looming before Trump's inauguration.

This diplomatic effort is the culmination of year-long negotiations spearheaded by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. While stakeholders express cautious optimism, differences over conditions persist, especially regarding the complete cessation of hostilities and the strategic withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

