Man Arrested for Hoax Bomb Plot Call

A man named Syed was arrested for making a false call to police, accusing five individuals of planning a bomb attack. His motive was to seek revenge. The alleged plot was compared to a previous blast at Rameshwaram Cafe. This incident raises concerns about misuse of emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for making a hoax call to the police, falsely accusing five individuals of plotting a bomb attack. The suspect, identified as Syed, was reportedly motivated by revenge against those he named in the call.

According to police reports, Syed contacted the police control room on January 9, falsely accusing Ismail, Altaf, Nahid, Amzad, and Humayun of conspiring to carry out a bombing similar to one that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe last year.

The police revealed the arrest on Monday, noting Syed's attempt to falsely incriminate the individuals. Authorities are concerned about the potential for such false reports to waste valuable resources and undermine public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

