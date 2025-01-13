Man Arrested for Hoax Bomb Plot Call

A man has been arrested for making a hoax call to the police, falsely accusing five individuals of plotting a bomb attack. The suspect, identified as Syed, was reportedly motivated by revenge against those he named in the call.

According to police reports, Syed contacted the police control room on January 9, falsely accusing Ismail, Altaf, Nahid, Amzad, and Humayun of conspiring to carry out a bombing similar to one that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe last year.

The police revealed the arrest on Monday, noting Syed's attempt to falsely incriminate the individuals. Authorities are concerned about the potential for such false reports to waste valuable resources and undermine public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)