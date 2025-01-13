Left Menu

Breakthrough Talks: Ceasefire in Sight for Gaza Conflict

Mediators have brokered a last-ditch ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas. Negotiations in Doha involve U.S. envoys from both the current and upcoming presidencies. A deal hinges on the exchange of hostages and detainees, with looming deadlines set by international and political pressures.

A final draft of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has been presented, following intense negotiations in Doha. Envoys from the U.S., including representatives of both the Biden administration and President-elect Trump, participated in the pivotal discussions, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The proposed deal, mediated by Qatar, involves the exchange of hostages and detainees between the two parties. While significant progress has been reported, Israeli and Palestinian officials are awaiting confirmations. A senior Israeli official suggested that a resolution could be reached shortly if Hamas responds positively.

The negotiations have taken months, and key international figures, including representatives from Egypt, have engaged in the discussions. Despite setbacks, there's hope for an agreement before Trump's imminent inauguration, as he has stressed the importance of resolving the conflict swiftly.

