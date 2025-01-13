Left Menu

Chinese Vessel Freed from Somali Pirates

A Chinese-owned fishing vessel hijacked off Somalia's coast in November has been freed with its 18-member crew. The Chinese Embassy in Somalia announced the rescue, achieved through consistent efforts by the Chinese government, despite the pirates' ransom demand. Maritime security remains a challenge in the region.

  • Country:
  • Somalia

The Chinese Embassy in Somalia announced on Monday that a Chinese-owned fishing vessel, which was hijacked off the Somali coast in November, has been freed along with its 18-member crew. This successful rescue was achieved following the Chinese government's relentless efforts, according to a statement posted on X.

The statement condemned the hijacking as a "vicious action" that endangered the crew and international navigation security, vowing to protect the rights of Chinese citizens and enterprises overseas. The ship was taken to Xaafuun district in Puntland, where pirates demanded a $10 million ransom. It remains unclear if any payment was made.

The incident highlights the ongoing maritime security challenges in Somali waters, despite a significant decrease in piracy incidents since 2011, largely attributed to the patrols of American and allied navies. The Chinese Embassy worked closely with federal authorities in Somalia and Puntland's regional government to secure the vessel's release.

