Left Menu

Heroin Seizure Unveils Drug Distribution Plot in Naharlagun

Police seized heroin valued at Rs 2 lakh in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh. SP Mihin Gambo reported the substance was found in a scooter stopped for traffic violations. The rider fled, and investigations indicate the drugs were intended for the Itanagar region. A case under the NDPS Act has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:50 IST
Heroin Seizure Unveils Drug Distribution Plot in Naharlagun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, seized heroin worth Rs 2 lakh on Monday, officials reported.

The operation was triggered when traffic police stopped a scooter, whose rider was without a helmet. Upon being asked to open the scooter's dickie, the rider fled, prompting police to check the vehicle, where they discovered the drugs.

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo disclosed that a variety of drug paraphernalia was also found. The heroin, believed to be from outside the state, was intended for distribution in the Itanagar region. Authorities are pursuing the suspect, having already filed a case under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025