Heroin Seizure Unveils Drug Distribution Plot in Naharlagun
Police seized heroin valued at Rs 2 lakh in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh. SP Mihin Gambo reported the substance was found in a scooter stopped for traffic violations. The rider fled, and investigations indicate the drugs were intended for the Itanagar region. A case under the NDPS Act has been filed.
In a significant drug bust, police in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, seized heroin worth Rs 2 lakh on Monday, officials reported.
The operation was triggered when traffic police stopped a scooter, whose rider was without a helmet. Upon being asked to open the scooter's dickie, the rider fled, prompting police to check the vehicle, where they discovered the drugs.
Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo disclosed that a variety of drug paraphernalia was also found. The heroin, believed to be from outside the state, was intended for distribution in the Itanagar region. Authorities are pursuing the suspect, having already filed a case under the NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
