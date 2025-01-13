Dramatic Arrest: Gogi Gang Sharpshooter Captured in Delhi
A 22-year-old sharpshooter, part of the notorious Gogi gang, was apprehended by police in outer Delhi. Sourav, also known as Kala, was caught with a firearm and live ammunition. He had been influenced by gang member Monty Maan via social media, and was on a mission to deliver items to an associate.
In a significant law enforcement breakthrough, a 22-year-old sharpshooter affiliated with the infamous Gogi gang has been captured in outer Delhi, police authorities confirmed on Monday.
The suspect, identified as Sourav, who also goes by the alias Kala, was apprehended with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges during an operation conducted near the Mangolpuri Industrial Area on January 9.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma, the arrest followed a tip-off about a suspicious figure in the Raj Park area. Upon the arrival of the police, Sourav attempted to escape but was quickly subdued. During interrogation, he revealed that he had received directives from Monty Maan, a Gogi gang member based overseas, and was assigned to deliver items to another associate, having been swayed through social media communications.
