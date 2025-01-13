Final Ceasefire Draft Emerges in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a significant development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, mediators have reportedly delivered a final draft ceasefire deal to end the ongoing war in Gaza. The proposal, facilitated by Qatar, aims to cease hostilities and secure the release of hostages on both sides.

The draft brought together high-level negotiators, including Israel's spy chiefs and Qatar's prime minister, while envoys from the Trump and Biden administrations played key roles. With momentum building towards reaching an agreement, mediators characterized the latest talks as a breakthrough.

If Hamas responds positively to the proposal, officials anticipate a potential deal within days. The ongoing efforts have seen intense diplomatic engagement, with the United States, Qatar, and Egypt working tirelessly to broker peace. However, violence continues as both sides report casualties, and the region remains tense.

