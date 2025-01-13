Left Menu

Final Ceasefire Draft Emerges in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Mediators, including envoys from the Biden and Trump administrations, presented a final draft ceasefire proposal to end the war in Gaza. The draft aims at a ceasefire and hostage release, with latest rounds of negotiation showing promise toward an agreement, involving key negotiators from Israel, Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:09 IST
Final Ceasefire Draft Emerges in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a significant development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, mediators have reportedly delivered a final draft ceasefire deal to end the ongoing war in Gaza. The proposal, facilitated by Qatar, aims to cease hostilities and secure the release of hostages on both sides.

The draft brought together high-level negotiators, including Israel's spy chiefs and Qatar's prime minister, while envoys from the Trump and Biden administrations played key roles. With momentum building towards reaching an agreement, mediators characterized the latest talks as a breakthrough.

If Hamas responds positively to the proposal, officials anticipate a potential deal within days. The ongoing efforts have seen intense diplomatic engagement, with the United States, Qatar, and Egypt working tirelessly to broker peace. However, violence continues as both sides report casualties, and the region remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025