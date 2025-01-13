Shocking Assault in Seelampur: Man Attacked by Friend

A shocking incident has unfolded in the Seelampur locality of northeast Delhi, where a 22-year-old man named Sonu sustained serious injuries following an attack by his friend.

The incident occurred on January 11, and the victim was transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his brother. Due to the severity of his injuries, identified as 'blunt trauma,' doctors referred him to a higher medical facility for specialised treatment.

Law enforcement officers have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The hunt is currently underway for the attacker, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)