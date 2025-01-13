Left Menu

Shocking Assault in Seelampur: Man Attacked by Friend

A 22-year-old named Sonu suffered severe injuries in a brutal assault by a friend in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. The January 11 attack left Sonu needing urgent medical attention for 'blunt trauma' injuries. Police are actively pursuing the suspect after registering an FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:54 IST
Sonu
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has unfolded in the Seelampur locality of northeast Delhi, where a 22-year-old man named Sonu sustained serious injuries following an attack by his friend.

The incident occurred on January 11, and the victim was transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his brother. Due to the severity of his injuries, identified as 'blunt trauma,' doctors referred him to a higher medical facility for specialised treatment.

Law enforcement officers have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The hunt is currently underway for the attacker, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

