New Leaders Join Reconstituted Atomic Energy Commission

The government, in a recent move, has reconstituted the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) introducing key figures such as T V Somanathan and Manoj Govil, who have assumed pivotal roles as Cabinet Secretary and Expenditure Secretary, respectively.

According to a notification issued on October 21 and officially recorded in the Gazette on January 9, the AEC now also counts Pankaj Kumar Mishra, who joined last year as Member (Finance), among its ranks.

This newly structured commission, chaired by Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, includes prominent officials like National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and others, tasked with developing strategic nuclear policies.

