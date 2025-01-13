New Leaders Join Reconstituted Atomic Energy Commission
The Atomic Energy Commission has been reconstituted to include new key members including T V Somanathan and Manoj Govil in significant positions. The AEC, chaired by Ajit Kumar Mohanty, welcomes other notable members such as Ajit Doval, broadening its expertise in nuclear policy formulation.
The government, in a recent move, has reconstituted the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) introducing key figures such as T V Somanathan and Manoj Govil, who have assumed pivotal roles as Cabinet Secretary and Expenditure Secretary, respectively.
According to a notification issued on October 21 and officially recorded in the Gazette on January 9, the AEC now also counts Pankaj Kumar Mishra, who joined last year as Member (Finance), among its ranks.
This newly structured commission, chaired by Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, includes prominent officials like National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and others, tasked with developing strategic nuclear policies.
