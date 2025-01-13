Maharashtra Reforms SIT to Investigate Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's Murder

The Maharashtra government has restructured its Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Deshmukh, who was the sarpanch of Massajog, was kidnapped, tortured, and killed on December 9, following his intervention against an extortion attempt on an energy company operating a windmill project in Beed district.

Authorities have lodged a murder and an extortion case related to the incident. On Monday, the Home Department issued the order appointing Crime Investigation Department (CID) Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli to head the revamped SIT, which now comprises six members in addition to Teli.

CID Additional Superintendent Kiran Patil will lead the investigation under Teli's guidance, supported by CID Beed Deputy SP Anil Gujar, inspector Subhash Muthe, CID Flying Squad inspector Akshay Kumar Thikane, along with constables Sharmila Salunkhe and Dipali Pawar.

