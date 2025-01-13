Left Menu

India and Spain Strengthen Ties: A Collaborative Future Beckons

India seeks stronger partnerships with Spain and the EU, discussing trade, defense, and technology. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscores the importance of these relationships in stabilizing global volatility. The cooperation extends to sectors like AI, culture, and sustainable urban development, promising enhanced collaborations in the Mediterranean region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:08 IST
  • Spain

India is intensifying efforts to foster closer relationships with Spain and the European Union, emphasizing the significance of these connections in addressing global challenges. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in discussions with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, outlined India's expanding presence in the Mediterranean.

Jaishankar, on his inaugural visit to Spain as External Affairs Minister, highlighted ongoing collaborations including significant contributions in trade, defense, and urban technologies. Agreements in sports and sustainable development signal a broadening partnership, reinforcing the role of Spain as a reliable Mediterranean ally and an advocate for stronger India-EU ties.

India's growing interest in the Mediterranean region includes substantial trade and potential green hydrogen projects. As global volatility increases, Jaishankar stresses the need for nations with shared values to work closely, predicting that robust India-Spain and India-EU relations can be stabilizing forces in an unpredictable world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

