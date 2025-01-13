Left Menu

Greenland Deepens Ties with US for Defense and Mining Collaboration

Greenland aims to strengthen collaboration with the United States in defense and mining. Prime Minister Mute Egede emphasized the importance of Greenland's autonomy in decision-making, especially regarding the U.S. military presence. He highlighted Greenland's proactive role and the unprecedented attention it has received.

Updated: 13-01-2025 22:20 IST
Greenland is seeking to bolster its relationship with the United States, focusing on defense cooperation and the exploration of its mining resources. The Greenlandic Prime Minister, Mute Egede, made this announcement during a press conference on Monday.

Egede emphasized the importance of Greenland's autonomy, stating that any expansions of U.S. military capabilities on the island would be Greenland's decision. He expressed readiness to engage in dialogue with the new U.S. administration led by Donald Trump.

Egede noted that Greenland has gained unprecedented attention, urging calm and unity to capitalize on this moment. He stated, "This is the first time Greenland has been listened to in an intense way."

