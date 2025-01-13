Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Son Allegedly Murders Father Over Abuse

In Nagpur district, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father, a liquor addict, following a heated confrontation. The deceased, Tulshiram Maniklal Bisen, was reportedly abusive under alcohol influence. His son, Jitendra Bisen, has been arrested and charged with murder after the violent incident was reported by his younger brother.

Family Tragedy: Son Allegedly Murders Father Over Abuse
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in a village in Nagpur district as a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his alcoholic father. Police authorities reported the incident on Monday.

The victim, identified as Tulshiram Maniklal Bisen, was a 54-year-old mason living in Dhamna village. His son, Jitendra Bisen, has been apprehended on murder charges.

Family disputes had escalated due to Tulshiram Bisen's drinking habits, leading to Sunday night's violent confrontation. Under the influence, he was abusive towards Jitendra, who, in anger, fatally attacked his father with an iron rod.

(With inputs from agencies.)

