Family Tragedy: Son Allegedly Murders Father Over Abuse

A tragic incident unfolded in a village in Nagpur district as a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his alcoholic father. Police authorities reported the incident on Monday.

The victim, identified as Tulshiram Maniklal Bisen, was a 54-year-old mason living in Dhamna village. His son, Jitendra Bisen, has been apprehended on murder charges.

Family disputes had escalated due to Tulshiram Bisen's drinking habits, leading to Sunday night's violent confrontation. Under the influence, he was abusive towards Jitendra, who, in anger, fatally attacked his father with an iron rod.

