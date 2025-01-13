Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police Busts Child Trafficking Racket, Rescues Two-Year-Old

Uttarakhand Police uncovered a child trafficking gang, arresting four individuals and rescuing a toddler. The investigation began after two children were abducted, leading police to uncover a broader trafficking scheme orchestrated by family members. A reward was announced for the team that conducted the rescue operation.

In a significant breakthrough, Uttarakhand Police dismantled a child trafficking gang, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the rescue of a two-year-old boy. This operation commenced following a kidnapping complaint lodged by an anxious mother.

The incident unfolded when Reena, a Yamuna Colony resident, reported her sons missing. Police investigations revealed family connections in the abductions, with Reena's cousin being a prime suspect.

The rescue operation intensified when law enforcement traced the kidnapped toddler to a family in Dhampur. Authorities arrested all involved and recovered the child safely, earning the police team a commendable reward for their efforts.

