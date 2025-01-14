Left Menu

Tragic Crime in Hoysala Nagar

A horrifying crime took place in Hoysala Nagar, where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a construction worker. The accused, Abhishek Kumar from Bihar, targeted the girl while her parents, who are from Nepal, were working. The community intervened before police apprehended him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An appalling incident unfolded in Hoysala Nagar when a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed, police revealed on Tuesday. The suspect, Abhishek Kumar, a construction laborer from Bihar, reportedly assaulted the victim in her parents' absence.

The girl's parents, who work at the same construction site, are originally from Nepal. The suspect allegedly lured the girl to an isolated area, where he committed the crime, resulting in her death.

Outraged local residents caught the perpetrator, subjected him to a beating, and subsequently turned him over to the authorities. The Ramamurthy Nagar police have charged the accused under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

