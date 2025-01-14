Karnataka Minister's Brave Escape from Crash
Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother sustained minor injuries in a car accident on the outskirts of Belagavi. The vehicle crashed while avoiding a dog, but airbags lessened the impact. Both are out of danger and will soon be discharged, while the driver and gunman received first aid.
Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi, were injured when their vehicle crashed into a tree near Belagavi. Police explained the accident occurred as the driver swerved to avoid a dog.
The airbags deployed on impact, significantly reducing injury severity; the minister and her brother suffered minor injuries and are out of danger, according to hospital reports.
The crash occurred after attending a marriage in Bengaluru. The minister is expected to be discharged in two days.
