Karnataka Minister's Brave Escape from Crash

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother sustained minor injuries in a car accident on the outskirts of Belagavi. The vehicle crashed while avoiding a dog, but airbags lessened the impact. Both are out of danger and will soon be discharged, while the driver and gunman received first aid.

Updated: 14-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi, were injured when their vehicle crashed into a tree near Belagavi. Police explained the accident occurred as the driver swerved to avoid a dog.

The airbags deployed on impact, significantly reducing injury severity; the minister and her brother suffered minor injuries and are out of danger, according to hospital reports.

The crash occurred after attending a marriage in Bengaluru. The minister is expected to be discharged in two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

