Karnataka Minister's Brave Escape from Crash

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi, were injured when their vehicle crashed into a tree near Belagavi. Police explained the accident occurred as the driver swerved to avoid a dog.

The airbags deployed on impact, significantly reducing injury severity; the minister and her brother suffered minor injuries and are out of danger, according to hospital reports.

The crash occurred after attending a marriage in Bengaluru. The minister is expected to be discharged in two days.

