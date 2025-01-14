Left Menu

Interim Bail Granted to Controversial Godman Asaram Amid Health Concerns

The Rajasthan High Court has granted interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram, serving a life sentence for a 2013 rape case, until March 31. This follows a similar Supreme Court ruling due to his health. Asaram's bail conditions include bearing costs for accompanying constables if traveling outside Jodhpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:03 IST
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has extended interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life term for his role in a 2013 rape case. The relief is granted until March 31.

This decision comes on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling that cited Asaram's health issues as reasons for temporary bail. Asaram's legal team, led by counsel Nishant Bora, cited similarities between the Supreme Court case and their application, resulting successfully in the interim relief.

Conditions for his bail mirror those set by the Supreme Court, with the added stipulation that if Asaram needs to travel outside Jodhpur, he will incur the expense of the accompanying law enforcement personnel. Asaram received a life sentence in 2018 for raping a minor in his Jodhpur ashram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

