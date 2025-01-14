Mother's Protest Sparks Controversy Over Beed Extortion Case

Parubai Karad, mother of extortion accused Walmik Karad, held a protest outside a local police station in Beed, Maharashtra, demanding her son's release, whom she claimed was innocent.

Walmik Karad, linked to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested for his alleged involvement in an extortion case connected to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Allegations of political conspiracy emerged as Parubai Karad accused BJP and NCP leaders of falsely implicating her son, while the case continues to unfold with ongoing investigations and several arrests.

