Left Menu

Mother's Protest Sparks Controversy Over Beed Extortion Case

Parubai Karad, mother of Walmik Karad, protested in Beed, Maharashtra, claiming her son's innocence in connection to an extortion case related to a local murder. She alleged false implication by political figures. The extortion and murder cases remain controversial with multiple arrests already made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:24 IST
Mother's Protest Sparks Controversy Over Beed Extortion Case
  • Country:
  • India

Parubai Karad, mother of extortion accused Walmik Karad, held a protest outside a local police station in Beed, Maharashtra, demanding her son's release, whom she claimed was innocent.

Walmik Karad, linked to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested for his alleged involvement in an extortion case connected to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Allegations of political conspiracy emerged as Parubai Karad accused BJP and NCP leaders of falsely implicating her son, while the case continues to unfold with ongoing investigations and several arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025