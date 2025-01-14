Mother's Protest Sparks Controversy Over Beed Extortion Case
Parubai Karad, mother of Walmik Karad, protested in Beed, Maharashtra, claiming her son's innocence in connection to an extortion case related to a local murder. She alleged false implication by political figures. The extortion and murder cases remain controversial with multiple arrests already made.
Parubai Karad, mother of extortion accused Walmik Karad, held a protest outside a local police station in Beed, Maharashtra, demanding her son's release, whom she claimed was innocent.
Walmik Karad, linked to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested for his alleged involvement in an extortion case connected to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Allegations of political conspiracy emerged as Parubai Karad accused BJP and NCP leaders of falsely implicating her son, while the case continues to unfold with ongoing investigations and several arrests.
