Left Menu

Protest Erupts for Beed Extortion Case Accused's Release

Parubai Karad, the mother of extortion case accused Walmik Karad, protested outside a police station in Maharashtra, demanding his release. She claims her son is innocent and was framed. Supporters joined the protest, implicating local MLAs, while the police remained silent on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:14 IST
Protest Erupts for Beed Extortion Case Accused's Release
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Beed district, tensions are escalating as Parubai Karad, the mother of extortion case accused Walmik Karad, orchestrated a protest outside the Parli city police station on Tuesday, demanding her son's release.

Parubai asserted her son's innocence and accused BJP and NCP MLAs of conspiring against him in the extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch. Meanwhile, supporters of Karad vocalized their demands with slogans against the MLAs from a stone tower at Rani Laxmibai Chowk in Parli city.

The police, however, have remained unavailable for comments. Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and murdered in December 2024, and Karad, arrested in an extortion case, faces growing calls to be implicated in the murder as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025