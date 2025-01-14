Protest Erupts for Beed Extortion Case Accused's Release

In Maharashtra's Beed district, tensions are escalating as Parubai Karad, the mother of extortion case accused Walmik Karad, orchestrated a protest outside the Parli city police station on Tuesday, demanding her son's release.

Parubai asserted her son's innocence and accused BJP and NCP MLAs of conspiring against him in the extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch. Meanwhile, supporters of Karad vocalized their demands with slogans against the MLAs from a stone tower at Rani Laxmibai Chowk in Parli city.

The police, however, have remained unavailable for comments. Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and murdered in December 2024, and Karad, arrested in an extortion case, faces growing calls to be implicated in the murder as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)