New Battalions Boost CISF's Security Capabilities

The Indian government has approved the addition of two new battalions, comprising over 2,000 personnel, to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This expansion will enhance the security of critical national infrastructure and provide significant employment opportunities. The decision underscores a focus on national security and resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:34 IST
  • India

The Union government has sanctioned the creation of two new battalions for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), aimed at bolstering security for critical national installations such as airports and nuclear power plants.

With this expansion, the total manpower of the CISF will approach 200,000 personnel. The decision, which received approval on Monday, is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to enhance India's internal security framework. In addition to these battalions, an all-women unit was sanctioned late last year, indicating a strategic focus on inclusive security forces.

The newly sanctioned battalions will provide the CISF with additional trained and equipped personnel to meet rising security demands, including rapid response capabilities during emergencies. The recruitment and training process for these units will soon commence, aiming to improve working conditions and provide more leave and relief opportunities for current personnel. The CISF plays a vital role in protecting airports, nuclear facilities, and high-profile private sector sites across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

