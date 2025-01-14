Left Menu

Heartbreaking Aftermath: College Love Ends in Tragedy

A 30-year-old man, Sagar Raju Karde, has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, Piyusha. The tragic incident occurred after a heated argument between the couple over marriage, leading to Piyusha's death. Police have registered a case under abetment of suicide as investigations continue.

Updated: 14-01-2025 15:35 IST
A 30-year-old man has been apprehended in connection with the heartbreaking suicide of his girlfriend, police reported on Monday.

Sagar Raju Karde was taken into custody following a complaint from the woman's father. Both studied at the same college, and the woman, Piyusha, had informed her family about their relationship, according to law enforcement.

Police revealed that on December 29, during a phone call, Karde expressed his family's disapproval of their relationship, which led to a heated exchange between the couple. Later that day, Piyusha was found dead, leading to the arrest of Karde under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 108 for abetment of suicide. Investigations are ongoing.

