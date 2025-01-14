Ceasefire in Gaza: Negotiations to End Conflict Nearing Conclusion

Negotiators convened in Qatar on Tuesday, working towards finalizing a ceasefire and hostage release deal to end the conflict in Gaza. This comes after U.S. President Joe Biden indicated that an agreement was close, with officials presenting Israel and Hamas with a final draft on Monday following a breakthrough in talks.

A Palestinian source involved in negotiations conveyed optimism about reaching a deal if talks proceeded smoothly. Representing the U.S., President-elect Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Biden's envoy Brett McGurk, participated in Qatar-hosted discussions involving high-level officials from both sides.

The proposed deal aims to halt fighting, ensure Israel's security, and increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. A successful ceasefire would alleviate tensions throughout the Middle East and recover hostages captured during Hamas-led incursions. The negotiation process continues with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasizing the need for further progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)