Left Menu

Ceasefire in Gaza: Negotiations to End Conflict Nearing Conclusion

Negotiators in Qatar aim to finalize a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, with U.S. President Biden and envoy support from President-elect Trump. Both Israeli and Palestinian representatives are involved, with hopes to ease wider Middle Eastern tensions. A phased ceasefire could significantly impact ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:40 IST
Ceasefire in Gaza: Negotiations to End Conflict Nearing Conclusion
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Negotiators convened in Qatar on Tuesday, working towards finalizing a ceasefire and hostage release deal to end the conflict in Gaza. This comes after U.S. President Joe Biden indicated that an agreement was close, with officials presenting Israel and Hamas with a final draft on Monday following a breakthrough in talks.

A Palestinian source involved in negotiations conveyed optimism about reaching a deal if talks proceeded smoothly. Representing the U.S., President-elect Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Biden's envoy Brett McGurk, participated in Qatar-hosted discussions involving high-level officials from both sides.

The proposed deal aims to halt fighting, ensure Israel's security, and increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. A successful ceasefire would alleviate tensions throughout the Middle East and recover hostages captured during Hamas-led incursions. The negotiation process continues with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasizing the need for further progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025