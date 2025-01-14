Spain Expands Diplomatic Footprint with New Bengaluru Consulate
Spain is set to open a consulate in Bengaluru, as announced by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit to Spain. This move is seen as a strengthening of bilateral relations. Jaishankar also discussed plans for a 'dual year' of cultural and AI celebration in 2026.
In discussions with the Indian community, Jaishankar expressed hope that Spain's presence in Bengaluru would bolster people-to-people connections. He noted that the establishment of the consulate reflects the growing business relationships and the potential for future expansions.
During talks with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Jaishankar highlighted the potential for enhanced bilateral trade, currently valued at 10 billion euros, and expressed enthusiasm for collaboration in sectors such as railways, digital technologies, and smart cities.
