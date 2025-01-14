Left Menu

NATO Sanctions on Russia's Baltic Shadow Fleet

NATO members, led by Germany, plan to target Russia's shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea with sanctions to protect critical infrastructure. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced potential sanctions against ships and companies threatening the region's environment at a NATO leaders' meeting in Helsinki.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Finland

NATO members are ramping up efforts to protect the Baltic Sea's critical infrastructure by targeting Russia's shadow fleet with sanctions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed this strategic move to reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO leaders' meeting in Helsinki, Scholz emphasized the importance of continuing pressure against the shadow fleet with already implemented sanctions and others in the pipeline.

The proposed measures aim to address specific ships and shipping companies posing environmental threats, marking a significant step in safeguarding the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

