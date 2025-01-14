NATO Sanctions on Russia's Baltic Shadow Fleet

NATO members are ramping up efforts to protect the Baltic Sea's critical infrastructure by targeting Russia's shadow fleet with sanctions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed this strategic move to reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO leaders' meeting in Helsinki, Scholz emphasized the importance of continuing pressure against the shadow fleet with already implemented sanctions and others in the pipeline.

The proposed measures aim to address specific ships and shipping companies posing environmental threats, marking a significant step in safeguarding the region.

