Left Menu

Turmoil in Beed: Supporters Clash Over Karad's Arrest Under MCOCA

Walmik Karad's arrest under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act has sparked unrest in Beed district. Supporters protested by damaging buses and setting tyres ablaze. Despite prohibitory orders, protests erupted, demanding Karad's release. He is accused in connection with an extortion case linked to a sarpanch's murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:16 IST
Turmoil in Beed: Supporters Clash Over Karad's Arrest Under MCOCA
  • Country:
  • India

Unrest erupted in Beed district following the arrest of Walmik Karad, who was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with an extortion case tied to a sarpanch's murder. Supporters took to the streets, damaging property and igniting tyres in protest.

The protests escalated after a court placed Karad under 14-day judicial custody. Despite prohibitory orders banning gatherings, protesters clashed with authorities, demanding his release, claiming unjust implications in the case. Law enforcement officials urged the public to respect judicial proceedings.

The situation remains tense as demonstrators continue sit-in protests, insisting on Karad's innocence. Meanwhile, the police have made multiple arrests related to the sarpanch's murder, as investigations delve deeper into the motives behind the extortion attempt and subsequent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025