Turmoil in Beed: Supporters Clash Over Karad's Arrest Under MCOCA

Unrest erupted in Beed district following the arrest of Walmik Karad, who was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with an extortion case tied to a sarpanch's murder. Supporters took to the streets, damaging property and igniting tyres in protest.

The protests escalated after a court placed Karad under 14-day judicial custody. Despite prohibitory orders banning gatherings, protesters clashed with authorities, demanding his release, claiming unjust implications in the case. Law enforcement officials urged the public to respect judicial proceedings.

The situation remains tense as demonstrators continue sit-in protests, insisting on Karad's innocence. Meanwhile, the police have made multiple arrests related to the sarpanch's murder, as investigations delve deeper into the motives behind the extortion attempt and subsequent violence.

