Nawaf Salam's Call for Unity in Lebanon's Reconstruction

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam extends a call for unity, embracing Lebanon's diverse political landscape amid his nomination. His remarks, particularly towards the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, aim to dispel accusations of exclusion.

Nominated by a majority in Lebanese parliament, Salam champions unity over division. Highlighting his previous role as president of the International Court of Justice, Salam outlined urgent tasks including the nation's rebuilding efforts following last year's destructive conflict with Israel.

Salam's designation marks a shift in Lebanon's sectarian dynamics post-Hezbollah's military setbacks. He emphasizes commitments like U.N. Resolution 1701, along with addressing unresolved issues like the Beirut port explosion justice and financial reforms. His vision underscores a chapter rooted in justice, security, progress, and opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)