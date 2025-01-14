Left Menu

EU's Stand on Big Tech: Unwavering Enforcement Amid Political Shifts

The European Commission is unwavering in its commitment to enforcing laws on large tech firms like Apple, Google, and Meta, regardless of political changes, including Donald Trump's presidency. Under the Digital Markets and Services Acts, the Commission investigates how these firms adhere to market rules and manage illegal content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission reaffirmed its dedication on Tuesday to enforcing regulations on major technology firms like Apple, Google, and Meta, despite the incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States.

Investigations under the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act aim to ensure these U.S. tech giants comply with market regulations and address illegal content. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized these efforts, calling them a form of 'institutionalizing censorship'.

Contrary to reports, a Commission spokesperson stated that while meetings are planned to review the current maturity of cases, there is no ongoing review of the investigations. Although political dynamics might impact the process, the focus remains on conducting robust investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

