EU's Stand on Big Tech: Unwavering Enforcement Amid Political Shifts

The European Commission reaffirmed its dedication on Tuesday to enforcing regulations on major technology firms like Apple, Google, and Meta, despite the incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States.

Investigations under the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act aim to ensure these U.S. tech giants comply with market regulations and address illegal content. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized these efforts, calling them a form of 'institutionalizing censorship'.

Contrary to reports, a Commission spokesperson stated that while meetings are planned to review the current maturity of cases, there is no ongoing review of the investigations. Although political dynamics might impact the process, the focus remains on conducting robust investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)