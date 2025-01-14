EU's Stand on Big Tech: Unwavering Enforcement Amid Political Shifts
The European Commission is unwavering in its commitment to enforcing laws on large tech firms like Apple, Google, and Meta, regardless of political changes, including Donald Trump's presidency. Under the Digital Markets and Services Acts, the Commission investigates how these firms adhere to market rules and manage illegal content.
The European Commission reaffirmed its dedication on Tuesday to enforcing regulations on major technology firms like Apple, Google, and Meta, despite the incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States.
Investigations under the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act aim to ensure these U.S. tech giants comply with market regulations and address illegal content. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized these efforts, calling them a form of 'institutionalizing censorship'.
Contrary to reports, a Commission spokesperson stated that while meetings are planned to review the current maturity of cases, there is no ongoing review of the investigations. Although political dynamics might impact the process, the focus remains on conducting robust investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SAIL-IISCO Partners with IIT Dhanbad for Technological Leap in Mining and Metallurgy
Manaksia Coated Metals Unveils Major Expansion with Rs134.55 Crore Warrant Issue
Parmeshwar Metal Limited's Exciting IPO Announcement
Kerala Urges Caution Amid Human Metapneumovirus Concerns in China
Lloyds Metals Expands with Major Stake in Thriveni Earthmovers