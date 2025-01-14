Left Menu

India's Parliamentary Committee to Summon Meta Over Election Claim

The Indian parliamentary committee plans to summon Meta, seeking an apology over alleged claims by its chairman that India's ruling party lost the previous Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, various national and international developments continue, involving politics, security, and financial matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian parliamentary committee, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has announced plans to summon Meta following reported comments by its chairman suggesting India's governing party lost last year's Lok Sabha elections. The committee demands an apology from Meta for allegedly tarnishing India's image.

In other national news, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructures in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while developments on the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand and Congress' historical significance at 24 Akbar Road have surfaced.

International news includes Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake engaging in diplomatic talks with Chinese leaders in Beijing, aiming to strengthen Sri Lanka's relations with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

