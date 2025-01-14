Left Menu

Social Media Misinformation Sparks Panic at Maha Kumbh

A youth has been accused of spreading false information on social media about the deaths of 11 devotees during the Maha Kumbh ritual in Prayagraj. This misinformation, reportedly posted on Facebook, caused public panic. An investigation is underway following a complaint at a local police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:28 IST
Social Media Misinformation Sparks Panic at Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed against a young man for allegedly spreading false information on social media regarding the Maha Kumbh ritual in Prayagraj, police reported on Tuesday.

This comes after a First Information Report was lodged at Pakdi police station by Station House Officer Rajendra Prasad Singh. The alleged perpetrator, Lalu Yadav Sanjeev, faces charges under Section 353(2) of the BNS.

According to the police, Avkush Kumar Singh's complaint highlighted a social media post falsely claiming that 11 devotees died of heart attacks caused by cold weather, resulting in overcrowded ICU camps. The false information incited public panic, prompting Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Faheem Qureshi to oversee the ensuing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025