Social Media Misinformation Sparks Panic at Maha Kumbh

A case has been filed against a young man for allegedly spreading false information on social media regarding the Maha Kumbh ritual in Prayagraj, police reported on Tuesday.

This comes after a First Information Report was lodged at Pakdi police station by Station House Officer Rajendra Prasad Singh. The alleged perpetrator, Lalu Yadav Sanjeev, faces charges under Section 353(2) of the BNS.

According to the police, Avkush Kumar Singh's complaint highlighted a social media post falsely claiming that 11 devotees died of heart attacks caused by cold weather, resulting in overcrowded ICU camps. The false information incited public panic, prompting Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Faheem Qureshi to oversee the ensuing investigation.

