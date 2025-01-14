Left Menu

Sheinbaum's Strategic Path: Navigating Trump's Tariff Threats

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, testing Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's leadership. In response, Sheinbaum implemented stricter migration and security measures, earning high approval ratings. Analysts believe her strategy may help Mexico navigate U.S.-Mexico relations amidst threats of tariffs and deportations.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:32 IST
In a significant development in international relations, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern warning of imposing a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, contingent on their efforts to curb the influx of migrants and drugs. This move effectively jeopardizes a longstanding regional trade agreement.

Mexico's recently instated President, Claudia Sheinbaum, facing her first major diplomatic challenge, has adopted proactive measures. Her administration's intensified crackdown on migration has resulted in over 475,000 detentions, alongside seizing a record amount of illicit fentanyl. These actions resonate well with the Mexican public, boosting her approval ratings to an impressive 80%.

Political analysts like Rodolfo Ramos of Banco Bradesco anticipate that Mexico's commitment to align its interests with the U.S. might stabilize the initial tensions with Trump. Yet, the looming threat of tariffs and a volatile U.S.-Mexico relationship remain pressing concerns, necessitating a strategic and cautious approach by Sheinbaum's government.

