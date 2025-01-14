Left Menu

Chinese National Arrested for Attempted Illegal Entry at Indo-Nepal Border

A Chinese man, Peng Minhui, was arrested trying to enter India from Nepal without valid documents. He was caught during a routine check by Indian border forces at the Sonauli transit point, along with a Chinese passport and currency but no Indian visa.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:36 IST
Chinese National Arrested for Attempted Illegal Entry at Indo-Nepal Border
A Chinese national was apprehended while allegedly attempting to illegally enter India from Nepal, officials reported on Tuesday. The individual did not possess the necessary documentation for entry.

The man, named Peng Minhui, aged 35, was intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal during a routine morning inspection in the Sonauli region, as stated by Station House Officer Ankit Singh.

Carrying a Chinese passport and currency but lacking an Indian visa, Peng was arrested near the busy Indo-Nepal border crossing in Mahrajganj district. Authorities have registered a case and the Intelligence Bureau has been notified to proceed with further investigation.

