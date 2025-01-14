Clampdown on Encroachment: Authorities Clear Sati Math Temple

Authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, executed an anti-encroachment drive at the Sati Math temple, clearing unauthorised constructions in the Nai Sarai area under the Kotwali Sambhal jurisdiction, officials reported on Tuesday.

A bulldozer, directed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra, was used to dismantle the illegal structures, which had occupied approximately 82 square metres of land. According to Mishra, plots were being illicitly formed by filling the foundation at the temple site.

SDM Mishra stated, 'We will be registering a case under the Anti-Land Mafia Act and strict legal action will follow.' The district of Sambhal has become a focal point after violent protests erupted over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, prompting the administration to intensify anti-encroachment and anti-power theft campaigns in nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)