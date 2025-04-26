Punjab's Tough Stance on Drug Trade: Illegal Constructions Demolished
Authorities demolished four illegally constructed houses, owned by notorious drug smugglers, in Punjab's Daulewala village. The action aligns with the state's campaign against drug trafficking. Punjab's government is committed to eradicating the drug menace and encourages public cooperation in reporting related activities.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against the drug trade, Punjab police and district administration officials demolished four illegally constructed houses in Daulewala village, Moga, on Saturday. These properties belonged to notorious individuals involved in drug smuggling.
Supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Gandhi, the operation was part of the Punjab government's 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh' campaign, aimed at cracking down on illegal narcotic activities. The demolished structures were illegally built on government land by individuals with multiple criminal charges under various legal provisions.
The action underscores the zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's government. SSP Ajay Gandhi has warned that similar consequences await those persisting in illegal drug activities, urging citizens to report any information on such matters to authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French Prisons Targeted Amid Intensifying Crackdown on Drug Trafficking
International Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Major Raids
Drug Trafficking Crackdown: Arrests Made at Ernakulam Junction
Punjab Government's Major Officer Reshuffle Amidst Drug Trafficking Crackdown
Cross-Border Drug Trafficking: Indian Nationals Nabbed in Nepal