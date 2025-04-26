Punjab's Tough Stance on Drug Trade: Illegal Constructions Demolished

In a decisive move against the drug trade, Punjab police and district administration officials demolished four illegally constructed houses in Daulewala village, Moga, on Saturday. These properties belonged to notorious individuals involved in drug smuggling.

Supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Gandhi, the operation was part of the Punjab government's 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh' campaign, aimed at cracking down on illegal narcotic activities. The demolished structures were illegally built on government land by individuals with multiple criminal charges under various legal provisions.

The action underscores the zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's government. SSP Ajay Gandhi has warned that similar consequences await those persisting in illegal drug activities, urging citizens to report any information on such matters to authorities.

