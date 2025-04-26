Left Menu

Punjab's Tough Stance on Drug Trade: Illegal Constructions Demolished

Authorities demolished four illegally constructed houses, owned by notorious drug smugglers, in Punjab's Daulewala village. The action aligns with the state's campaign against drug trafficking. Punjab's government is committed to eradicating the drug menace and encourages public cooperation in reporting related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:55 IST
Punjab's Tough Stance on Drug Trade: Illegal Constructions Demolished
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against the drug trade, Punjab police and district administration officials demolished four illegally constructed houses in Daulewala village, Moga, on Saturday. These properties belonged to notorious individuals involved in drug smuggling.

Supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Gandhi, the operation was part of the Punjab government's 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh' campaign, aimed at cracking down on illegal narcotic activities. The demolished structures were illegally built on government land by individuals with multiple criminal charges under various legal provisions.

The action underscores the zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's government. SSP Ajay Gandhi has warned that similar consequences await those persisting in illegal drug activities, urging citizens to report any information on such matters to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025