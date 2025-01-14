NATO Launches 'Baltic Sentry' to Secure Baltic Sea Infrastructure
NATO is deploying naval assets in the Baltic Sea to safeguard crucial infrastructure following incidents of damage. The initiative, 'Baltic Sentry', is a response to alleged interference by Russian vessels. NATO aims to deter threats through potential sanctions and heightened maritime security measures.
NATO countries have announced the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones in the Baltic Sea, aiming to protect vital infrastructure. The operation, known as 'Baltic Sentry', responds to recent damage to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines amid geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In a notable incident, Finnish police seized a Russian tanker suspected of damaging power and communication lines with its anchor. Meanwhile, Polish authorities refuted reports of a Russian vessel circling the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline. These incidents have heightened security concerns in the region.
During a press conference in Helsinki, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the consequences of potential threats to infrastructure. He highlighted possibilities of vessel boarding, impounding, and arrest. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also discussed targeting Russia's shadow fleet with sanctions to protect crucial underwater installations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gold's Bullish Run Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A 2025 Outlook
Stock Market Recap: A Year of Tech-Driven Gains and Geopolitical Tensions
US Considers Ban on Chinese Drones Over Security Threats
Kidnapping Crisis: Security Threats Intensify in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Biden's Block on Nippon Steel's Bid Stirs Geopolitical Tensions