NATO Launches 'Baltic Sentry' to Secure Baltic Sea Infrastructure

NATO countries have announced the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones in the Baltic Sea, aiming to protect vital infrastructure. The operation, known as 'Baltic Sentry', responds to recent damage to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines amid geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a notable incident, Finnish police seized a Russian tanker suspected of damaging power and communication lines with its anchor. Meanwhile, Polish authorities refuted reports of a Russian vessel circling the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline. These incidents have heightened security concerns in the region.

During a press conference in Helsinki, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the consequences of potential threats to infrastructure. He highlighted possibilities of vessel boarding, impounding, and arrest. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also discussed targeting Russia's shadow fleet with sanctions to protect crucial underwater installations.

