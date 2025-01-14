NATO's Baltic Sentry: Guarding Critical Undersea Infrastructure

NATO is rolling out a new mission, Baltic Sentry, aimed at protecting undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. This initiative arises from concerns over potential Russian sabotage and espionage, according to the alliance's Secretary-General, Mark Rutte.

Rutte emphasized the strategic importance of these undersea cables, which carry over 95% of internet traffic and secure financial transactions worth an estimated USD 10 trillion daily. The operation will feature frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and a fleet of naval drones to boost surveillance and deterrent capabilities in the region.

Amid the heightened tensions, reports have emerged of suspicious activity by Russia's 'shadow fleet' circling essential infrastructure, further underlining the mission's significance. The initiative has garnered support from key European nations, poised to defend their critical infrastructure and preserve regional security.

