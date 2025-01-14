Political Scandal in Haryana: Gang Rape Allegations Surface
Haryana BJP chief Mohanlal Badoli and singer Rocky face gang rape allegations by a woman in Kasauli. The complainant claims they filmed the act and threatened her life. An FIR has been filed in Himachal Pradesh. The accused allegedly promised career prospects before the crime.
Haryana BJP chief Mohanlal Badoli, along with singer Rocky, has been accused of gang rape in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. A woman filed an FIR alleging the two men assaulted her in a hotel room while filming the act and issuing death threats.
According to the complainant, the incident occurred on July 3, 2023, when she met Badoli and Rocky, who promised to assist her in securing a government job and a music video opportunity. Instead, they allegedly forced alcohol on her before assaulting her.
Police registered a case based on the woman's testimony, charging the accused under sections 376 D and 506 of the IPC. The complainant claims she was further intimidated two months later at Rocky's Panchkula residence.
