Controversy and Protest: The Walmik Karad Case

Walmik Karad, associated with Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) amid extortion allegations in connection with the murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh. Karad has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Beed district.

Karad's case sees police and legal actions amplify, as an MCOCA court issued a production warrant following his surrender to the CID amid protests. His mother, Parubai Karad, has staged a sit-in demanding his release, claiming a political conspiracy involving local MLAs.

Supporters of Karad erupted in protests, some escalating to vandalism, displaying their discontent with MCOCA charges against him. The district, in response, has enforced strict public order measures, highlighting the tension around this high-profile case surrounded by allegations of political vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)