Unraveling the Laos Connection: MP Police Busts Global SIM Fraud Network

In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh Police have unraveled an international fraud operation, with its roots tracing back to Laos. Authorities arrested three individuals linked to a network accused of supplying around 400 SIM cards to the alleged mastermind, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

Those apprehended include Gaurav Tiwari (22), Yogesh Patel (24), and Sujal Suryavanshi (21), all hailing from the Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia, the trio exploited local villagers' identity documents to acquire approximately 450 duplicate SIM cards.

The scam's architect, identified as Kalis from Punjab, allegedly orchestrated a string of online frauds from Laos. Investigations reveal that Kalis's gang duped a 59-year-old woman from Indore out of Rs 1.60 crore in December 2024. This incident sheds light on the rising trend of 'digital arrest' frauds, where perpetrators masquerade as law enforcement to extort victims with threats of 'legal action.'

(With inputs from agencies.)