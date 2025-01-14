Left Menu

Delhi Police Charges AAP Over AI Manipulations of Leaders

Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The complaint focuses on manipulated media using AI-deepfake technology, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:32 IST
The Delhi Police have taken decisive action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), filing an FIR for allegedly disseminating AI-generated imagery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, according to police sources.

Sources reveal that the FIR was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station following a complaint highlighting objectionable content posted on the AAP's official handle, but specifics of the FIR remain undisclosed.

The controversy centers on videos posted by AAP on January 10 and January 13. These videos, created using AI-deepfake technology, manipulated scenes from a 90s Bollywood movie, swapping the faces of villains with BJP leaders, and altering the audio to depict a dialogue on Delhi polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

