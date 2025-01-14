Delhi Police Charges AAP Over AI Manipulations of Leaders
Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The complaint focuses on manipulated media using AI-deepfake technology, prompting a police investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have taken decisive action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), filing an FIR for allegedly disseminating AI-generated imagery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, according to police sources.
Sources reveal that the FIR was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station following a complaint highlighting objectionable content posted on the AAP's official handle, but specifics of the FIR remain undisclosed.
The controversy centers on videos posted by AAP on January 10 and January 13. These videos, created using AI-deepfake technology, manipulated scenes from a 90s Bollywood movie, swapping the faces of villains with BJP leaders, and altering the audio to depict a dialogue on Delhi polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagarjuna Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for ANR Tribute
Political Turmoil Erupts Over Memorials for Former Indian Prime Ministers
Controversy Erupts Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar
India's Economic Ascendancy: A Global Spotlight on Modi's Leadership
Owaisi Criticizes Modi, Adityanath Over Sambhal Police Post Construction