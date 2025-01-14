Left Menu

SC Groups Challenge Court Rules on Advocate Appearances

The Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association have filed a petition to have all advocates' appearances recorded in court orders. They argue the current system overlooks significant contributions advocates make beyond oral arguments. The petition calls for uniform guidelines to recognize the entire team's work.

  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAoRA) have launched a joint legal challenge in the apex court. They seek a ruling that mandates the recording of appearances of all advocates involved in a case within court orders, not just those arguing on a given day.

The petition is a response to a 2024 Supreme Court observation in the Bhagwan Singh vs State of UP case, which specified that only those advocates authorized to argue should have their appearances noted. According to SCBA and SCAoRA, this strays from traditional practices where the contributions of all advocates involved are acknowledged in the records.

The associations argue that an advocate's role encompasses more than courtroom oral submissions, including research, client communication, and case preparation. The petition highlights that uniform guidelines should be put in place across all Supreme Court benches to properly recognize the collective efforts involved in legal cases.

