Bombay High Court Orders Re-evaluation of Disha Salian's Death Under CBI Scrutiny

The Bombay High Court has instructed its registry department to place the petition filed by Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, before an appropriate judicial bench. Salian's plea demands a CBI probe into his daughter's death and an FIR against MLA Aaditya Thackeray. The directive came during a hearing before a division bench constituted by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale.

Advocates representing Salian highlighted that the case involves crimes against women, suggesting it should be reassigned to the division bench led by Justice Sarang Kotwal. The court subsequently ordered necessary procedural steps to facilitate the reassignment.

Disha Salian passed away in June 2020 under suspicious circumstances, reportedly falling from a 14th-floor building in suburban Malad. Her father believes the initial investigation was a cover-up, demanding thorough re-examination by the CBI to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)