Singapore President's Historic Visit Boosts India Ties

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visits India for the first time on a five-day tour to strengthen bilateral relations. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, his visit marks the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and includes meetings with Indian leaders, further enhancing strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:39 IST
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam landed in India on Tuesday night for a five-day state visit aimed at bolstering bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

His arrival marks the commencement of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of India-Singapore diplomatic relations. He was warmly received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada at the airport.

The visit, highlighted by meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is anticipated to inject fresh momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

