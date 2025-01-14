Singapore President's Historic Visit Boosts India Ties

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam landed in India on Tuesday night for a five-day state visit aimed at bolstering bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

His arrival marks the commencement of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of India-Singapore diplomatic relations. He was warmly received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada at the airport.

The visit, highlighted by meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is anticipated to inject fresh momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)