Tensions Escalate as South Korea's Impeached President Faces Arrest

South Korean authorities are attempting to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges after his martial law declaration. Despite the re-issued arrest warrant, his supporters and security forces are blocking attempts due to political motivations. Yoon's legal team contests the warrant's legality and jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 02:01 IST
In a dramatic showdown, South Korean authorities are on the verge of arresting the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection, linked to his declaration of martial law on December 3. The scene outside his Seoul residence is tense with vehicles from the investigating authorities stationed nearby.

This marks the second attempt, following a thwarted effort on January 3, when a standoff with presidential security and military personnel occurred. A sizeable crowd of approximately 6,500 Yoon supporters is present, along with ruling party lawmakers, to resist the arrest, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

With pro-Yoon demonstrators utilizing light sticks and songs, the police have fortified the area with buses to prevent access. Yoon's legal representation has labeled the arrest attempt as politically charged, questioning the jurisdiction and mandate of the investigation led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

